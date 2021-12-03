High streamflow advisories were rescinded Friday for the Tulameen and Similkameen rivers, which dealt heavy flood damage to communities like Princeton over the past few weeks.
The advisories – along with related watches and warnings – had been issued by the B.C. River Forecast Centre.
“Rivers are receding after recent peaks following a series of three atmospheric rivers. Temperatures at Princeton and Merritt are forecast to be near or below freezing over the upcoming seven days. Rivers and creeks are expected to continue receding through this period,” said the emergency operations centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen in a separate release.
The RDOS EOC was planning fly-overs of the two rivers on Friday to help reassess evacuation orders and alerts covering approximately 1,750 homes in rural areas along the Tulameen and Similkameen rivers.
Inside the Town of Princeton, at least five square blocks between the downtown core and Tulameen and Similkameen rivers were flooded by surging waters in the early morning of Nov. 15.