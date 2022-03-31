Canada Post is suing the owners of a Penticton property where one of its mail carriers suffered facial injuries in a dog attack almost two years ago.
The lawsuit was filed March 22 in B.C. Supreme Court by the Attorney General of Canada on behalf of the Crown corporation, which is seeking to recoup unspecified costs of care and lost wages for its employee, who was injured April 2, 2020, while delivering mail to 743 Chase Ave.
Listed as defendants are Christopher James Martens and Jennifer Nicole Hathwaite, who are described as the property owners, and Jane Doe, who rented the home at the time.
The lawsuit claims mail carrier Brandie Empey was engaged in her regular duties on the day in question when she visited 743 Chase Ave. and suffered a dog bite to her face.
The bite left Empey, who has since been shifted into a different position with Canada Post, with injuries, scarring and nerve damage to her face, along with ongoing pain, post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety, according to the lawsuit.
Canada Post is claiming negligence on the part of the property owners and tenant.
“The incident was caused by the dog biting Ms. Empey when one or more of the defendants owned the dog at all material times and knew or ought to have known that the dog had manifested and continued to have a propensity to bite people and/or jump on people and/or aggressively approach people and/or cause the type of harm suffered by Ms. Empey,” states the lawsuit.
A woman who answered the door Wednesday at 743 Chase Ave. said she only moved in recently. Neither the owners nor Empey could be reached for comment.
Canada Post declined to comment directly on the case because it’s now before the courts, but suggested it should serve as a reminder to other dog owners.
“What I can tell you is, every day, our employees deliver to millions of homes across Canada. An estimated 36% of these households have dogs, according to 2021 figures, and our delivery agents encounter them every day while delivering mail and parcels. Our top priority is the safety of our employees, which includes safe access to mailboxes and the front door,” said Canada Post spokesman Phil Legault in a statement.
“The risk of dog-related incidents for our delivery employees increases in the spring with school and other vacations, when people and children are more likely to be at home. As much as we love our canine pets, they are protective of their homes and their families.”
Legault urged dog owners to ensure their pets are restrained when outside or placed into a secure room when a Canada Post employee visits.