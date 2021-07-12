Half the proceeds from the Rotary Club of Summerland’s current 50/50 draw will go towards helping Lytton residents rebuild their lives, the group has announced.
The draw, one of four the club is planning this year, is set for Aug. 15 and had a $550 prize pot as of Monday morning. The winner will collect half of whatever the pot reaches, while the balance will go to Lytton.
Rotary turned to 50/50 raffles to fundraise for its community work as a result of the pandemic cancelling most in-person events.
To purchase tickets, visit www.summerlandrotary.rafflenexus.com.