Kids Theatre Camp returns to the Grist Mill in Keremeos later this month for its 16th year.
Registration is free for the camp, which runs Aug. 22-26, with spots still available for kids ages nine to 12.
Younger folks can attend and participate if they bring along a caregiver to support them.
Volunteers ages 13 and up are also welcome to participate in support of the younger players.
The camp will conclude with a performance of a piece developed by participants on Friday, Aug. 26, at 11:20 a.m. at the Grist Mill.
The camp will be led by Dave Cursons for Similkameen Family Literacy and Bob McAtamney from The Cawston Players.
Registration forms are available at the Keremeos library. For more information, call Cursons at 250-499-2353, extension 107.