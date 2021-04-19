Valley First is putting up $1 million to help support B.C. communities this year through its new Simple Generosity program.
Grants will be focused in four key areas – family, community, education and business – and are intended to encourage local economic and individual resilience.
“Throughout our organization's history, we’ve been able to find unique ways to support our communities and the people who call them home, just as we do,” said Angela Brown, head of brand engagement for parent company First West Credit Union, in a press release
“On the heels of one of the most challenging years in recent memory, we feel this program is an evolution of this support and another way that we can continue to use our financial cooperative’s organizational strength as a catalyst to help our communities thrive.”
The first phase of the campaign is aimed at families and is underway now through May 17. Applying is easy: People who would like to participate can do so by commenting on the Simple Generosity posts on Valley First’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.
Commenters will be asked to tell Valley First about the good things their family does to thrive together. Comments that are selected throughout the campaign as “inspiring ideas” by a review panel will receive a surprise for their family, valued at up to $2,500. Plus, their idea will inspire more donations to community organizations.
The other three phases are:
• Thriving Communities, May 25 to July 31
• Thriving Minds: Lifelong learning, Aug. 10 to Sept. 23
• Thriving Businesses, Oct. 4 to Nov. 29
For more information, visit valleyfirst.com/generosity.