With just days to go in her high school career, Ella Nuttgens is the Penticton Sunrise Rotary Club student of the month for June 2021.
She was awarded the honour because of her leadership skills in co-organizing the We for She program at Pen-Hi for three years, including 2019, 2020 and 2021. The program in 2020 was fully organized and ready to go when COVID-19 hit, cancelling the event.
Nuttgens and her co-organizer pivoted and made the event better for 2021 by doing it virtually.
The We for She conference is a woman’s equality program that helps women gather knowledge and confidence to tackle the world and stand up for themselves. Nuttgens is extremely well-spoken and passionate on the issues.
She joined the leadership program in Grade 9 and stayed with it through Grade 12 and enjoys organizing and planning events to make things happen.
In sports, she’s played baseball, field hockey and rugby. And to balance out, she has also been involved in musical theatre and dance.
She has volunteered at the hospital as a candy striper and making lattes and coffees for the patients.
Her interests in math and physics have her planning to get an engineering degree at the University of B.C. in something related to environmental issues. She even considered something in aeropsace “for a second or two,” but has deferred going to university for a gap year to get a better handle on what she wants to do.
The Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise understands the importance of our community’s youth and wishes to recognize outstanding students for unique combinations of achievement in scholastics, extracurricular activities, community involvement, leadership and service to others.
While academic and athletic achievements are often recognized in the school, these other areas also deserve recognition and are the focus of this initiative.