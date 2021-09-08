Even the best-laid plans sometimes fail, as is now the case with a doomed proposal to expand Skaha Lake Park into an adjacent residential area.
City council on Tuesday voted unanimously to give tentative approval to lifting the parks designation on eight waterfront properties along South Beach Drive and Sudbury Avenue. A public hearing must be conducted before the changes can be made official.
Although developed with homes, the properties were designated for future park use in the 1990 version of the city’s Official Community Plan. At the same time, council of the day endorsed a plan to purchase all eight properties as they became available with the intent of eventually converting them to park land.
Since then, the city has acquired just two of those properties, and the estimated cost to buy the other six is in the range of “tens of millions of dollars,” according to a report by city planner Steven Collyer.
Conversely, the city is also trying to cash in on the hot market by selling one of the properties it bought, and Collyer recommended lifting the parks designation in the area to ease the sale and put the expansion plan out of its misery.
“Based on the history of the city-owned property, and the fact that over nearly three decades the parks vision for these lands has not materialized, it is not anticipated that the city would acquire six more private properties… and covert them all into public park land,” wrote Collyer, who also noted more recent planning exercises have suggested building new parks in under-served parts of the city.
Coun. Katie Robinson, who was part of the 1990 group that approved the park expansion plan, said it was bittersweet to see the program scrapped.
“It seemed like a good idea at the time. Unfortunately, I think there was one, possibly two other properties that came available after I left council (between 1999 and 2013) and the decision was not to purchase those properties. So, once that opportunity is gone, it’s kind of gone forever. And now, with the market being what it is, this is the only thing that makes sense these days,” said Robinson.
“I suppose, in a sad kind of way, it’s nice to close the circle on it, at least.”