This interview appeared originally in the Kelowna Daily Courier March 10, 2019. Al Horning died Monday, March 20, 2023. In this interview, which we are reprinting in its entirety, he looks back at his life and career with James Miller, who was at that time managing the Kelowna Daily Courier's newsroom.
In conversation with Al Horning
by James Miller, Managing Editor, Kelowna Daily Courier
Long-time Rutland resident Al Horning is a former Kelowna city councillor, MLA and member of Parliament.
His resume includes real estate agent, farmer and champion snowmobile racer.
Horning, who turns 80 in June, represented the riding of Okanagan Centre from 1988-1993 as a Progressive Conservative. After losing to Reformer Werner Schmidt in 1993 and a failed comeback attempt in 1997, he returned to Kelowna City Council for one term and was then elected as a Liberal MLA, representing Kelowna-Lake Country. He suffered a stroke during office and was able to complete his term but did not seek re-election.
He and his wife Donna of 59 years have three children and one grandchild.
He spoke with Daily Courier editor James Miller about life as a retiree and his favourite political memories.
COURIER: What are you doing in retirement?
HORNING: I'm busy basically doing nothing. My wife says, 'What are you going to do today?' I say, 'nothing.' She says 'you did that yesterday.' Basically, I leave home at seven or eight o'clock for coffee at McDonald's in Rutland, then I go for another coffee at Perkins at about 10 o'clock, grab a sandwich from Safeway, visit the manager at the Blue Gator, and go back to McDonald's for more coffee in the afternoon. I'm out all day, roaming around. I am involved with the Black Mountain Irrigation District as a trustee and that takes up some of my time.
COURIER: Do you miss political life?
HORNING: No. I talk about politics a lot, but politics is not like it used to be. I don't think I'd want to be a politician today, the way things are going. Homelessness is big issue that we never had to tackle.
COURIER: Looking back at your many years in public life, what accomplishments are you proudest of?
HORNING: One of the biggest things for me was the expansion of the airport runaway which allowed bigger planes to come in to Kelowna. And then during my time as a provincial MLA, they lengthened the runway again. One of the biggest things I felt I accomplished was fighting for the Western Star military truck contract. That was almost a full-time job for me, trying to lobby for them in Ottawa for that contract. When I was on city council, I was always the one who didn't like red tape for developers. I never wanted council to get in the way of people who wanted to do something.
COURIER: As someone who served for five years in Parliament for the Progressive Conservatives, do you think history will judge the Mulroney era favourably?
HORNING: I think so, because we did do a lot of good things. We put in the GST. That sort of killed us and people were upset. But, you see it to this day, nobody has taken it out. It must have been a good thing.
COURIER: Which of your former colleagues did you have the greatest admiration for?
HORNING: Don Mazankowski from Vegreville, Alberta. He was deputy prime minister when I was there and was the guy that really listened. If you had a problem or needed help, you'd go see him because he was always willing to listen and he'd do things for you. If you asked him to come to your riding for a fundraiser or to help rally the troops, he was always there for you.
COURIER: Can Justin Trudeau survive the SNC-Lavalin controversy?
HORNING: I don't think so. Individuals in his caucus are revolting and the polls aren't looking very favourable right now. If the Conservatives can keep their noses clean and fight to get action on this controversy, they have a good chance of winning. If there's a downside to it all, the People's Party of Canada will takes some votes away from the Conservatives, but I don't think they're going to catch on.
COURIER: Are you still a card-carrying Conservative and if so, are you endorsing anyone for the Kelowna-Lake Country nomination?
HORNING: I am and yes, Tracy Gray. But, if she doesn't get it, I'll definitely be supporting the other candidate. It's important to remember this is about the party and not one person or the other.
COURIER: How do you feel the present Kelowna City Council is doing?
HORNING: They have different challenges today. I don't think they're going about things the right way. In dealing with the homeless, they're giving away housing. The more they build, the more these guys will come into town and there has to be an end to it. And it always seems like they're building these things in Rutland. I don't know why they don't spread it around a bit more.
COURIER: You love Rutland.
HORNING: I do! I was born in Regina, but have been there basically my whole life. I love the people out there, all middle class, all working people and there's nobody snobbery in Rutland. And that's where the future of our city will be. The prices are right in Rutland and some of the older houses will eventually be demolished and apartments built. There's a great view from up there and Rutland has a lot of offer.
COURIER; Does Rutland need a new middle school?
HORNING: Definitely. It's 70 some years old. With me being handicapped, I can no longer get up the stairs there. There's no washrooms upstairs for the kids. A new school should have been built a long time ago.
COURIER: Being born in Regina, do you cheer for the Roughriders?
HORNING: No, I cheer for the B.C. Lions. It seems everybody I know cheers for the Roughriders. I don't really have many ties left to Saskatchewan, although I have a grandson there who we like to go and visit or have him come here.
COURIER: Are you a sports fan?
HORNING: Always have been. I really like the Toronto Blue Jays and the years I was in Ottawa, I would always try and go and see them play in Toronto before coming home. I spent years with the Kelowna Fastball Association, coaching or managing. It was a big part of my life. I managed the Rutland Molson hockey team. I didn't do much playing, I stuck to managing. I'm a founding member of the Kelowna Snowbombile Association and was the president. I did a lot of racing and even won the B.C. championship in 1971.
COURIER: Who is your all-time favourite athlete?
HORNING: Man, that's tough. I was a Chicago Blackhawks fan for a long time so it would be either Bobby Hull or Stan Mikita. They were my heroes.
COURIER: How has Kelowna changed in your lifetime?
HORNING: In my day, it was all apple trees and now they've reverted to grapes and cherries. We did 20x20 planting, now they're six inches apart. It's changed. Kelowna is going to continue to grow, whether we like it or not. People like the area. People like the weather. It has everything going for it. The only downside is the cost of housing here — young people can't afford to buy houses anymore. I built my first house when I was 19 years old. Everybody helped — my ball team, my relatives. It took a couple of years to achieve it but that was my start. I never had a mortgage on it. Both of us were working and the whole house and land cost $5,000 back in 1958. Nowadays, you can't do that. Half of young couples can't even afford to buy a lot. In my days, lots were $50.
COURIER: As you're about to turn 80, what do you miss about the good old days?
HORNING: When you're coaching and managing a ball or hockey team, you have all your friends and once that's over with, you don't see them a lot ... many of them are now gone. I also loved the old Boyd Drive In. For me, the shows were free because we used to climb the fence and sneak in for free or we'd jump on a running board. You did a lot of crazy things when you were a teenager.
COURIER: You married your first girlfriend. What do you credit to 59 years of happy marriage to?
HORNING: It's actually 64 years because I we went for five years before we were married. It was one of those things. I was 16, she was 14 and we fell in love and now all these years later, we're still in love. We can get under each other's skin at times, but once it's finished, it's finished. Young couples today, it seems like if they have a dispute they don't know when it should be over.