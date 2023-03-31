Apex Freestyle Club skiers were three-for-three in the medal department at the recent B.C. Winter Games at Silver Star Mountain Resort in Vernon.
To collect the hardware, athletes competed in three freestyle disciplines; moguls, slopestyle and big air.
It was Jackson Kendell’s shining performance in the Under 14 moguls event that earned him a gold medal. He added an 11th in slopestyle and ninth in big air.
Brandon Van Schlam was a bronze medalist in U16 and 14th in slopestyle and 15th in big air.
Emelie McCaugey also picked up a bronze for her third-place finish in U16 moguls and narrowly missed a second medal finishing in fourth in slopestyle. She was ninth in big air.
“I’m super proud of those kids and pretty psyched about those results and I’m really pleased with their progress,” said Rob Kober, the team’s first-year head coach and program director.
He was particularly impressed with Van Schlam’s efforts since the start of this season.
“To my knowledge this is his first podium which is really cool because he’s probably our most improved skier out of our competitive group,” said the coach. “He’s a pretty quiet kid, keeps to himself, a little bit shy with his teammates, but this is just a classic case of visibly and tangibly seeing his confidence increase and how that translates to how he gets along with his teammates now.
“It wasn’t clear to me in our early training sessions if he was having fun or just how into it he was, but over the course of a year he’s improved a ton and really came into his own as a young athlete. He’s probably one of the most rewarding ones for me, just to see his growth.”
Kober also had high praise for his other two Winter Games medal winners.
“Jackson is a super talented young guy, he really has a passion for the sport. I’m really excited about the potential for him and, if we keep him healthy, he could be really good in a few years,” he said.
About McCaugey he added, “She’s a super coachable kid and has just done great this year. She’s really been fun to work with.”
The three are expected to be among a group of about 10 Apex skiers who will be heading back to Vernon April 6-9 for the third and final stop on the B.C. Freestyle Timber Tour Series, the B.C. championships.
This will be the final competitive event for the local skiers.