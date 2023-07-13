Four new programs aimed at the community’s kids will be funded by Penticton’s $1-million share of a larger national pot of money meant to improve public safety.
“An essential part of creating a safe and resilient community is having programs in place that support young people who might be at risk,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield in a press release.
“These projects are an important building block in filling in the cracks that some youth fall through. We need to show support and demonstrate in a practical way that the community cares.”
The new programs were prioritized through a consultative process with local service groups led by city staff, who are administering the grant funding over a three-year period from the $250-million Building Safer Communities Fund.
The Kwu Xast Program operated by the Ooknakane Friendship Centre will focus on land-based learning to help Indigenous youth connect with their culture.
YMCA of Southern Interior B.C. will fire up its Alternative Suspension Program, which was created in Quebec and keeps kids busy while they’re away from school.
Finally, Foundry Penticton will launch a peer crime prevention worker program to train kids to act as mentors and help deter crime. That new program will interact with a similar youth community safety branch being created in the city’s bylaw services department that will be focused on youth community safety.
More details on each program are expected in the near future.