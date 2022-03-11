If you’re 60 or older and on the hunt for free COVID-19 rapid tests, patience will be a virtue, while parents of school-aged children should have an easier time collecting their allotments.
All residents of B.C. in the 60-plus bracket became eligible as of March 4 to pick up free tests at local pharmacies – the 70-plus crowd was eligible as of Feb. 25 – but those same pharmacies are now struggling to keep up with demand for kits.
“They are flying out the door,” said Tara Kamman, a pharmacist and owner of Riverside Pharmasave in Penticton.
Kamman said her first batch of 108 kits – each contains five individual tests and eligible people are entitled to one kit of every 28 days – arrived last week and didn’t last long. She’s not expecting another shipment to arrive until next week.
It was the same story at 10 other pharmacies across the South Okanagan that were contacted at random by The Herald this week. Some were well-supplied, some were down to their last few kits and others had been cleaned out with no idea when they’d be getting more.
As of last week, 3.9 million rapid tests had been sent to pharmacy distributors, according to the B.C. Health Ministry in its most recent update. Of those, 1.8 million tests had been shipped to pharmacies throughout the province.
“I’d say for the most part (distribution) has been going well,” said Jamie Wigston, president of the BC Pharmacy Association, in an interview Wednesday.
“There’s definitely been a pretty high demand, and it’s difficult to say pharmacy-to-pharmacy (how supply is holding up) because demand has a lot to do with the demographics of a particular neighbourhood. There are some neighbourhoods where there’s a higher percentage of 70-plus people, so those pharmacies would be going through (kits) faster.”
Wigston said the Health Ministry is distributing the rapid test through normal medication suppliers, who then fulfill pharmacies’ requests as stock becomes available.
And even with the pandemic winding down, Wigston still sees value in getting kits into people’s hands.
“They’re definitely beneficial, because as things are opening up more, more people are heading back to work, going travelling, seeing people, interacting and having parties and whatnot, so it’s a nice little safeguard in that sense,” he explained.
“The tests aren’t 100% (accurate) by any means, but it’s peace of mind, I’d say, at this point.”
Meanwhile, rapid test kits started arriving this week at local schools.
“While most schools have now received their allotment of tests, we anticipate all of our schools will receive their shipment in the next few days,” said Todd Manuel, superintendent of the Okanagan Skaha School District, in an email Thursday.
Each student is eligible to receive one box of five kits. Parents of students in elementary and middle schools are required to attend their kids’ schools in person to pick up their tests, while kits will simply be sent home with students in high schools.
Kits were originally going to be sent home with the younger students, too, but the requirement for parental pickup was added after Health Canada issued an advisory Feb. 24.
“Following an increase in reports to poison control centres, Health Canada is advising Canadians about potential risks associated with the misuse or accidental ingestion or spillage of COVID-19 rapid antigen test kit solutions on the skin,” states the advisory.
“Health Canada has determined that the kits are safe and effective when used as intended. However, many test kits include liquid solutions with chemical preservatives, such as sodium azide and Proclin that may be poisonous if swallowed or absorbed through the skin, particularly in children and pets.”
The statement noted Health Canada was aware of approximately 50 calls to poison centres across the country related to misuse of kits, all of which resulted in “minor health outcomes.”