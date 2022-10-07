Acting editor’s note: Welcome the final chapter of our Q&A series with Penticton mayoral candidates. Part 1 can be found here. Part 2 can be found here. Part 3 can be found here. Candidates were limited to 100-word answers and their responses appear unedited. Today's question: Penticton added seven new RCMP officers and seven new bylaw officers over the past few years at great cost to taxpayers, yet there doesn’t seem to have been a corresponding improvement in crime and public disorder. What’s your next move?
JOHN VASSILAKI
Prolific offenders and the judicial system is causing crime to escalate. Some prolific offenders in Penticton which number 13, have been arrested over 75 times but are continuously released back on the street by the courts and Crown Councils who do not look after the interests of the citizens of Penticton. The City should hire its own Council to represent our citizens in court when these prolific offenders continue to be arrested so that justice can be served.
JASON REYNEN
I believe this question has two parts; I would first look at how we can recoup some money for the taxpayers by incorporating a municipal accommodation tax applied to vacation rentals. Also, by redistributing current spending on RCMP and Bylaw, we could possibly fund a municipal police force with a single directive: to remove the illicit drugs and prolific offenders from our streets. We need to look for examples of other communities that have successfully developed municipal police forces and the funding model they incorporated to do so.
COREY HOUNSLOW
Adding new RCMP members and bylaw officers won’t fix a court related issue! We need to band together with other municipalities to push the government to rework our criminal justice system. The laws on our books mostly represent a time gone by, society has changed and these laws to evolve to match the current societal issues we are faced with daily.
OWEN HAYWARD
My next move is to represent all Pentictonites! Use the OCP, zoning, incentives and initiatives to support, Families, Seniors, Small-business, Volunteer and Non-Profits fairly and in a balanced, financially prudent manner! I will do everything I can to make Penticton feel safe and vibrant for us and attractive to Guests! I will do all I can to give preference to local, local, local jobs and businesses. I am word of mouth only! Spread the word! Vote Owen Hayward as the peoples' Mayor!
JULIUS BLOOMFIELD
Most of the crime we see in Penticton is committed by a group of prolific offenders. How we manage them will be a large part of the solution to this issue. My goal is the implementation of a car 40 programme where a mental health worker assists RCMP on wellness checks. This can also be extended to fire department response to overdose calls. Mental health workers can ensure the patient gets the correct processing through the health system to get the treatment they need. This is about helping the protection services be more efficient and support people that need it.