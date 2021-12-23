A weekend-long celebration of the B.C. Hockey League’s 60th anniversary scheduled for mid-January in Penticton was cancelled Thursday due to the resurgent pandemic.
Plans called for an outdoor three-on-three all-star match, skills competition, and top prospects game running Jan. 14-16 at both the South Okanagan Events Centre and an outdoor rink still under construction in downtown Penticton.
But with new public health restrictions in effect and COVID-19 case counts breaking records, the BCHL opted to pull the plug for the sake of public safety and reschedule the celebration for January 2023 in Penticton.
“We are disappointed for our loyal fans that were planning on attending the event, but we feel the worst for the 50 players who were set to participate in the weekend’s festivities,” said BCHL commissioner Chris Hebb in a press release.
“We are grateful to all our event and league partners who supported us and are eager to work with them again next year to make the event even bigger and better.”
Vees forwards Fin Williams and Luc Wilson were slated to represent the host club in the action.
Mayor John Vassilaki said in the release that although the city is also disappointed by the cancellation, “with current pandemic restrictions and conditions it is the right thing to do.”
The outdoor rink, situated on a former parking lot between city hall and Gyro Park on Main Street, was to have opened Dec. 15, but that has been pushed back by about a month due ostensibly to shipping delays for some required equipment
When it finally opens, the rink will be 37 metres long and 15 m wide – approximately half the size of an NHL ice surface. It’s being built and operated by the non-profit Activate Penticton Society through private donations.