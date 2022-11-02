Editor’s note: The following was submitted by Oliver RCMP Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth. It was lightly edited.
Below are the business break and enters that have occurred in Oliver over the past two weeks.
This recent upswing in break and enters to Oliver businesses is very concerning to the Oliver RCMP. In many instances, the damage caused is more significant than the small amount of items stolen.
Video surveillance, enhanced security including alarms and the help of the public with observation is very important with helping to prevent and to solve these crimes.
With perseverance and targeted enforcement, the Oliver RCMP has been successful in identifying and charging some individuals involved and will continue to investigate these crimes. And just this past Tuesday, the Oliver RCMP arrested two individuals as they were breaking into another business.
Oct. 17, 3:03 a.m.: Alarm received for a business in the 200 block of Fairview Road. The front door was smashed and a male could be observed on video completely covered up. The male was observed leaving at 3:06 a.m., two minutes before police arrived on scene. The investigation remains open with a possible suspect identified.
Oct. 20, 8:25 a.m.: Report of break and enter to an office in the 5900 block of Main Street that occurred overnight. The front glass door was broken and cash had been stolen from within. Forensic Identification Section examined items from this scene. The building alarm was not functioning at the time of the incident.
Oct. 24, 7:49 a.m.: Report received of a break-in to a business in the 6000 block of Main Street. The front door had been smashed and video surveillance shows a lone male enter the store at 5:20 a.m. The vehicle stolen in the file noted below appears to have dropped this male off. Forensic examiners seized evidence from the scene. This matter remains under investigation.
Oct. 24, 5:53 p.m.: Report received of a break and enter into a business in the 6200 block of Main Street. The owner was out of the country and this break-in likely occurred earlier in the morning. Keys to a vehicle parked outside were stolen. This vehicle was suspected to be involved in another break and enter and was recovered prior to this break-in occurring. The matter remains under investigation.
Oct. 27, 7:04 a.m.: Police received a report of a break-in to a business in the 5600 block of Main Street. The front door glass had been broken and entry gained. Cash and food products had been taken. Video evidence showed a lone male wearing a hoody and mask reach in through the broken glass and unbolt the door. The male suspect was recognized later that day wearing the same clothing on Fairview Road. He was arrested for break and enter and evidence from the scene was located in his possession. This male is a suspect in a number of recent property crimes in Oliver. The matter remains under investigation.
Nov. 1, 2:38 a.m.: Report of two suspects breaking into fenced in area at the back of a business in the 5700 block of Main Street. Police attended and located a 20-year-old female and 43-year-old male, both residents of Oliver. The items that they were attempting to steal were recovered from their possession. Both were arrested for break and enter and held in cells at Oliver detachment. They were released later the same day on an undertaking to appear in court on Jan. 4, 2023.