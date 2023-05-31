In honour of AccessAbility Week, city officials are inviting the public to learn more about how Penticton is working to become a more inclusive community.
Efforts are being led by Recreation Penticton, which is hosting a variety of activities centred around the theme.
“It is our hope to promote inclusivity in all aspects of our community, from recreation to accessing public spaces and beyond,” said Darcey Godfrey, recreation business supervisor for the City of Penticton, in a press release.
“By working together to recognize and promote accessibility, we can build a more inclusive, supported and diverse society for everyone.”
There will be 30-minute group tours of the Penticton Community Centre pool and fitness room on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., and again on Friday, June 2, at 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Personal tours can be arranged by calling Godfrey at 250-490-2428.
People can also fill out feedback forms to share idea for new programs or specialized equipment they’d like to see.