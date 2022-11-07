Just 10 days after The Herald reported a downtown property owner stood to lose seven mature trees on his Braid Street property to a city pathway expansion project, local officials have called off the job.
Brent Richards was so worried about the fate of his property at 335 Braid St. – the east side of which hugs the multi-use pathway along Penticton Creek – that he went public with his concerns and even started a petition.
According to the city, however, it was a new arborist’s report that turned the tide.
“With the arborist assessment now in hand, combined with our thorough analysis of all the options and their corresponding public benefit, we have determined not to proceed with any changes to the path at this time,” said Kristen Dixon, the city’s general manager of infrastructure, in a press release Monday.
Richards, who couldn’t be reached for comment Monday afternoon, told The Herald previously the city decided to widen that section of the muti-use pathway by about 45 centimetres to bring it up to safety standards as part of the larger Penticton Creek revitalization project. Those 45 cm would have come out of Richards’ yard along a 50-metre stretch that borders the walkway.
And while he initially agreed to the plan, which would have required the city to remove and replace a concrete retaining wall, chain-link fence and vegetation, Richards changed his mind in late October after being told seven mature trees in his yard would also have to come down.
The trees, he was told, lie along or near the property line to which the path would have been extended, and an arborist had determined the trees’ root systems would have become unstable and likely led to the trees’ demise.
The city’s release did not elaborate on the contents of the second arborist’s report.
Most of the trees in question are tall maples that spray out over top of the walking path, providing a green canopy for passers-by.
The city’s release also noted the municipality will “initiate the development of an Urban Forest Management Plan shortly which will provide further opportunity for the public to provide input into how we ensure Penticton maintains a healthy urban forest on both public and private lands.”