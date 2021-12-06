Rock-and-roll icon Alice Cooper has booked a return trip to Penticton.
Cooper, who last performed at the South Okanagan Events Centre in 2016, is booked to play the venue again on April 15, 2022, with special guests Buckcherry.
A member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Cooper usually spends up to six months a year on the road, bringing his iconic brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new, enjoying it as much as the audience does.
Known as the architect of shock rock, Cooper (in both the original Alice Cooper band and as a solo artist) has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn, like a great horror movie.
His concerts remain a "not-to-be-missed" attraction, and Cooper's universally acclaimed new album “Detroit Stories” is out now via earMUSIC. The record is a celebration of the sound and spirit of the Golden Era of Detroit rock, and debuted on the Billboard Album sales chart at No. 1 upon release in February.
Buckcherry, a California band that reformed in 2005, is best known for hits like “Crazy Bitch” and Butterfly.” They’re touring in support of a new album, “Hellbound,” released in June 2021.
Tickets start at $45 and go on sale this Friday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. at the SOEC box office or online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com.