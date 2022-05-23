Pride Month is returning to the South Okanagan with a slew of in-person activities that weren’t possible during the past two years of the pandemic.
Organized by the South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society, the week will kick off with an all-ages celebration on Saturday, June 4, at the Dream Café in Penticton featuring cocktails, mocktails, food and performances from drag artists, belly dancers and poets.
Tickets cost $20 and are available in advance at www.sospride.ca or at the door.
Other events slated for Pride Month include a float down the Okanagan River channel on June 25.
More details and events will be announced in the weeks to come.