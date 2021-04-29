A forecasted shortfall of $650,000 facing School District 67 in its draft 2021-22 budget could be filled with relative ease – and no layoffs – according to a financial plan that was due to be presented for public consultation Thursday night.
Most notably, “After two years of significant enrolment decline, the number of school-age students attending School District 67 schools appears to be levelling off and may begin to grow,” states the budget presentation package prepared by secretary-treasurer Nicole Bittante.
She’s forecasting the number of full-time equivalent students in the district to decline by just seven to 5,527 in September.
Bittante identified $1.2 million worth of looming cost pressures, although the largest portions – $200,000 to cover 2% pay raises for support staff and $560,000 to cover 2% pay raises for teachers – will be funded by the B.C. government.
Unfunded cost pressures include approximately $170,000 to give school administrators a 2% raise and straighten out new regional pay grids, $100,000 for additional Indigenous programs and services, an expected $43,000 increase in utility costs, and $40,000 to add more resources for special needs students.
To close the gap, Bittante is recommending the district take advantage of a one-time holiday on some benefits premiums that will save $590,000.
And district administrators have already identified potential budget reductions, mainly for travel and professional development, that would save another $50,000.
“It’s going to be a stagnant year – that’s a dull way of saying it – but there shouldn’t be any major changes,” said board chair James Palanio in an interview Thursday.
He also noted the budget process has benefited from a new 22-member oversight committee drawn from across the school system. The committee is designed to improve transparency and identify problems early on.
“That’s what we always wanted: We need to know what the problems are before the budget is being presented,” said Palanio.
Meanwhile, the school board also this week received a draft report from a consultant hired to work on a long-range facilities plan.
The document analyzes demographic data, birth projections and even construction indicators to project school enrolment and facility needs through 2031.
Based on those numbers, it predicts the FTE student population within the district will grow by approximately 480 kids over the next decade to 5,935. But that would hardly offset the approximately 1,850 FTE students the district has lost since 2001.
The effects of that decline are evident throughout the report, which calculates schools are currently operating at an average of 77% of capacity in Penticton and at 74% of capacity in Summerland.
Kaleden Elementary has the lowest capacity utilization rate at 48%, followed by Carmi at 49% and Naramata at 55%.
The largest school in the district, Pen-Hi, is at 60% capacity with space for approximately 540 more kids.
On the other end of the spectrum, Giant’s Head Elementary is at 113% of capacity, Parkway Elementary is at 108% and KVR Middle is at 101%.
While the last long-range facilities plan undertaken in 2016 resulted in the planned closures of three schools – although only McNicoll Park actually shut because the B.C. government came through with last-minute funding to save West Bench and Trout Creek – Palanio is hopeful that can be avoided this time around.
“What we’re shooting for is better ways to use the space in our schools,” said Palanio, pointing to programs like a new pre-kindergarten class starting soon at Columbia Elementary and perhaps even opening up facilities to more community groups.
Redrawing catchment areas could also help ease the strain at some schools while filling up space at others.
The report is available online now at www.sd67.bc.ca and public engagement activities are in the works ahead of the consultant delivering recommendations at the June school board meeting.
“We’re not going to have answers right away, but we’ll be able to listen,” said Palanio, who doesn’t expect any changes ahead of the next school year starting in September.