Get your popcorn and blankets ready for the Moonlight Movie Tour, which stops in Penticton on Monday, Aug. 15.
Thanks to a long-running partnership between Interior Savings and BGC Okanagan, visitors will be treated to a screening of “Hotel Transylvania 3 – Summer Vacation” on a giant inflatable screen under the stars in Okanagan Lake Park beginning at 7 p.m.
A concession stand will be open to quench your thirst and satisfy your sweet tooth. While there is no charge to attend the event, a donation of $3 per person or $10 for a family is suggested.
“Proceeds from this event will help BGC Okanagan provide children, youth and families the tools to realize positive outcomes in self-expression, academics, healthy living, physical activity, mental health, leadership and more. We do this through our daycare, after-school care, recreation and support programs that help them become their best selves,” said the group’s Richelle Leckey in a press release.
Penticton is one of nine stops on the Moonlight Movie Tour, which has raised $183,000 for youth and mental wellness programs across the region since 2010.