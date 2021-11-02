One of Penticton’s most vocal harm reduction advocates says B.C.’s plan to decriminalize small amounts of hard drugs for personal use doesn’t go far enough.
“Decriminalization is a great step, however, there are some flaws in the proposed plan,” said Desiree Franz, one of the co-founders of the Penticton and Area Overdose Prevention Society, in an email Tuesday.
“I think the (proposed) plan still creates inequity with marginalized individuals, such as Indigenous people, people with disabilities and the unhoused among others, which are the ones most targeted by archaic drug policies to begin with.”
Sheila Malcolmson, B.C.'s minister of mental health and addictions, announced Monday the province is applying to the federal government to remove criminal penalties for possession of small amounts of illicit drugs in an effort to help more people get care in a health crisis that has claimed 7,700 lives over five years.
She said substance use and addiction is a public health issue and not a criminal one, which is why the province believes removing the penalties will reduce drug-use stigma and convince more people to seek life-saving treatment.
B.C. is the first province in the country to request an exemption from Health Canada under the Controlled Substances Act, according to Malcolmson, and is asking to decriminalize for personal use up to 4.5 grams of illicit drugs, including heroin, fentanyl, powder and crack cocaine and methamphetamine.
The province's application was applauded widely as a step forward in addressing the toxic drug crisis – which killed at least 15 people in Penticton through the first half of the year – but concerns on both sides of the issue were raised about the amount of drugs proposed for exemption.
Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter declined comment Tuesday and instead referred The Herald to a statement from the B.C. Association of Chiefs of Police, of which he’s a member.
That statement made clear the group “does not support the recommendations to decriminalize 4.5 grams of illicit drugs for personal use,” because it fears dealers will exploit the threshold and it could lead to public consumption increases.
Instead, the association recommends a more measured approach that would see incremental increases as required and supported by evidence.
On the contrary, Franz described the proposed 4.5-gram limit as “a very low threshold amount.”
“People who use drugs may require more than that in a day, especially if they are poly-substance users. People in rural areas may have limited access to supply and will have to purchase larger amounts at once. Also, people unhoused who carry all belongings on them at all times would likely have a larger supply in their possession,” she said.
Franz, whose group operates a bus that serves as a mobile supervised consumption site for injection drug users, is also concerned the exemption would only apply to people ages 19 and over.
“Criminalizing anyone over substance use has extreme consequences on that individual. So the idea that youth who use substances will potentially be persecuted forces them to hide their use even more than they already are. When people hide use the risk of death is increased exponentially,” said Franz.
Finally, she’s worried the RCMP will be thrust into the role of referring users to services.
“There is a long history of an unhealthy relationship between drug users and RCMP. This is not to say that RCMP can’t play a role going forward in creating safety for people who use drugs, however, there needs to be more reconciliation between the two before the trust needed for appropriate relationships can happen,” said Franz.
Interior Health likes the proposal as it is.
“We continue to see a tragic number of deaths due to toxic and unpredictable street drugs. Criminalization has resulted in punishment, shame and secrecy and puts people who use drugs at risk,” said Dr. Sue Pollock, interim chief medical health officer, in a statement Tuesday.
“We fully support this application as an important step towards breaking down barriers and supporting people who use drugs in being safer and approaching wellness.”
Figures released in September by the BC Coroners Service show there were 1,204 deaths from illicit drugs between January and the end of July, a 28% jump over the same period in 2020.
The coroner says the first seven months of this year were the deadliest since a health emergency was declared in 2016, and July was the 17th straight month in which more than 100 B.C. residents died from a toxic drug supply.
B.C.'s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said charging people criminally for possessing small amounts of illicit drugs creates a revolving door where people face the legal system but not their health issues.
"The time to make this change is now," she said. "This toxic drug crisis is not a criminal issue. It's a public health issue."
With files from The Canadian Press