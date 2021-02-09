A leaky water main was responsible for a landslide last summer that dealt heavy damage to a Creekside Road home, the next-door neighbours allege in a lawsuit against the City of Penticton.
Although the slide was first detected Aug. 6, 2020, much of the damage was done three days later when the steep hillside finally let go behind the home at 718 Creekside Rd.
Material inundated the home’s garage and nearly tore off a deck. No one was injured, but the home was placed under an evacuation order and its tenants relocated.
The home above at 645 Heather Rd. was temporarily evacuated because the slide undermined part of a retaining wall below its backyard pool.
Now, in their notice of claim filed Feb. 4 in B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton, plaintiffs Daniel Kay Lo and Sean Albert Wright of 734 Creekside Rd. allege the “cause of the landslide was due to erosion caused by a leaking city water main located in the vicinity of 645 Heather Rd.”
“The defendant was negligent in allowing the leak of its water main to continue over a period of time causing significant soil erosion and ultimate de-stabilization of the slope causing the landslide which damaged the property located at 718 Creekside Rd.,” states the lawsuit, which offers no evidence to back up its allegations.
“The defendant’s negligence led to diminution of property values of the properties located in the vicinity of the landslide including the plaintiff’s property located next to 718 Creekside Rd.”
The claim does not specify a dollar amount for damages sought. Lo, a practising lawyer, didn’t respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
City spokesman Philip Cooper declined to comment Tuesday on specifics of the claim because the matter has now entered the legal system.
“The City of Penticton acknowledges this claim pertains to a landslide that occurred on or about Aug. 6, 2020,” Cooper said in a statement.
“This matter is being handled by the city’s liability insurance provider – Municipal Insurance Association of British Columbia – and given it is before the courts, the city is not in position to provide further comment at this time.”