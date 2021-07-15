There will be a Peach Festival this summer after all.
Organizers announced Thursday they’re hosting a one-day festival – dubbed the Mini Peach – on Saturday, Aug. 7, at Gyro Park in downtown Penticton.
It will feature the same free, family fun of past five-day events, but scaled back to meet COVID-19 safety requirements.
The full festival was cancelled in June for the second year in a row, but society president Don Kendall said health rules have loosened just enough to make a single-day event feasible.
“It really is about making the community feel better,” said Kendall.
“Peachfest is certainly a highlight of the year in Penticton every year, and not being able to stage it two years in a row has really been tough on everybody – tough on the economy, tough on the vendors, tough on the entertainers.”
Mini Peach will run from noon to 9 p.m. and feature five local bands and all kinds of other entertainment, including the Canadian Tire Mega Motocross team, which will perform two shows on Main Street in front of Gyro Park. A small parade is also planned to honour the outgoing Miss Penticton and her princesses.
Kendall said the event is only possible thanks to the dedicated efforts of his 21-person board, sponsors and city staff who “bent over backwards” to put it all together.
Mayor John Vassilaki described the Peach Festival, which is still waiting to host its 75th full edition, as “probably one of the best economic drivers for our community during the summer period.”
“I’m really happy and so is city council… that at least we’ll have one day of Peachfest so that it’s a good start-up for our community,” said Vassilaki.
A study conducted in 2019 pegged Peachfest's annual economic impact at $3.6 million, largely on the strength of 14,000 out-of-town guests and 23 full-time-equivalent jobs the event supports.