A new interactive mapping tool has gone live to allow the public to offer input on a new Parks, Trails and Recreation Master Plan for the region.
The project is being led by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, which looks after 229 kilometers of trails, 29 parks, six public beaches, three recreation centres and more.
“Anyone who uses RDOS parks, trails, and recreational services is invited to provide comments, which will help guide the preparation of the PTR Master Plan,” the local government said in a press release.
“This will serve as a guiding document for corporate decision-making over the next 10 years, ensuring the right mix of facilities and programs are provided, while also protecting environmentally sensitive areas.”
The interactive mapping too, available through www.rdosregionalconnections.ca, allows users to see RDOS recreation assets and drop virtual pins with comments attached.
Also planned are sounding boards, which will be set up at 20 different locations around the RDOS in May and allow people to write in their feedback that way. More traditional paper and online surveys are also available.