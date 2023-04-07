More than $17 million in funding from the B.C. government will help build 320 new child-care centres at four local schools.
The money was announced this week by School District 67, which hopes to open the new 80-space facilities in 2025 at Wiltse, Parkway and Uplands elementary schools in Penticton, and Giant’s Head elementary in Summerland.
“This is great news for families in Penticton and Summerland. Affordable and accessible childcare is important, and the addition of child care on school grounds will make life easier for busy parents,” said James Palanio, chair of the SD 67 board, in a press release.
SD 67 will partner with non-profit groups like OneSky Community Resources, the YMCA of Southern Interior BC and BGC Okanagan to operate the facilities, which will each require nine to 12 early childhood educators to staff them.
“These centers will be brand new facilities and will be separate from the current school facilities but located comfortably on school grounds,” explained Allen Beckingham, director of instruction for School District 67, in a follow-up email.
“Although work is already underway, we are tentatively hoping to commence the formal build process next spring with the intention of opening each center in early 2025.”
Details to register kids in the new spaces will come out later.
Beckingham said SD 67 applied for cash from the Childcare BC New Spaces Fund in partnership with the aforementioned non-profits and was awarded $4.3 million for each site.
"By working with school districts like SD 67, we're funding the creation of school-aged child care where it's needed most and where it gives families peace of mind knowing their kids are in one place for the day," said Grace Lore, B.C. minister of state for child care, in the press release.
“We're building a future where affordable, accessible, quality, inclusive child care is a core service that families can rely on, which includes partnering with school districts on single drop-off and pickup locations.”
SD 67 facilities already host 16 different child-care programs that are run by staff or third-party providers.
“This is in addition to a variety of other options being offered throughout the community by outside agencies and providers. Having said that, the provincial government understands that the demand still far outweighs the availability and can be a considerable stress for families. As such, the intention of these centers is to add licensed child-care spaces to the already existing ones available across the district and our communities,” explained Beckingham.
“With this in mind, we anticipate an additional 336 child-care spaces including infant toddlers, children aged three to five, and before- and after-school care for elementary-aged students.”
Beckingham also noted it’s a good time to get into the field of early childhood education.
“As the child-care sector continues to grow across the province, the demand for qualified early childhood educators continues to increase,” he said.
“Individuals interested in becoming an ECE are encouraged to investigate current educational program options as well as the potential for financial aid if needed. To support this demand, programs are being offered as part-time or full-time and include online, in-person or hybrid to support various lifestyles.”