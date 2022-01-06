Police in Penticton are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.
The subject of the search is Kaeleigh-Lynne Eden, 27.
“Penticton RCMP is having trouble locating her and wish to confirm her well-being,” said Staff-Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck in a press release Thursday.
“If anyone has recently seen Ms. Eden, and knows where she is, we ask that they contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 to confirm she is OK.
Eden is described as five-foot-seven, 115 pounds, with a thin build and black hair. She has a tattoo near her right eye.
The release did not mention when or where Eden was last seen.