With a new fall date and an updated format, the popular Half Corked outdoor wine tasting experience returns to Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country on Sept. 11, offering participants a unique tasting journey while running – and respecting health rules – through the vineyards of this scenic region.
Due to the anticipated high demand, as in previous years, tickets will be allocated via a lottery system, open now through Saturday, May 22.
Half Corked celebrates 13 years of welcoming guests to the region’s picture-perfect verdant vineyards, to sample flavourful wines and meet the winemakers and teams behind some of the region’s most iconic wineries.
Inspired by the legendary Medoc Marathon in Bordeaux, France, participants are encouraged to come in creative costumes with prizes awarded for the best individual and best team, adding to the fun and engaging atmosphere.
“We are proud to be known as one of the most scenic and fun outdoor wine experiences in Canada,” says Jennifer Busmann, executive director of Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country.
“We are extremely excited for this year’s Half Corked and are confident that we’ll continue to deliver the incredible experience that our participants have come to expect, while making the necessary adjustments that are required to ensure our guests, wineries and our communities are kept safe.”
This year two routes will be introduced, one following the Golden Mile Bench, the other along the Black Sage Road Bench weaving runners through the region’s iconic vineyards in small, safe pods with plenty of fresh air and wide-open space.
On race day, participants will be transported from pickup spots in Oliver and Osoyoos to the start line of their designated race route, with small groups starting the run at timed intervals, visiting 12 or more winery stations along the route.
Once each group crosses the finish line in Oliver Community Park, individual picnic packs will be distributed and guests will enjoy a finish line experience that will adhere to all pandemic protocols at that time, before being safely transported back to their accommodation. In keeping with previous years, participants will receive race packs featuring a branded wearable item, a tote bag and special offers from many of the region’s 40-plus wineries, plus have opportunities to take place in special dining events.
To enter the ticket lottery, sign up at www.oliverosoyoos.com/hcm-forms/ until 11:59 p.m. PT on Saturday, May 22. Lottery winners will receive confirmation of their spot and instructions to purchase two tickets, which will be on sale May 27-31.