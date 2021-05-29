If she does her job well, the newest member of the Penticton Fire Department will make less work for her colleagues while helping more homeowners stay safe.
Brittany Seibert has been hired as the city’s new FireSmart co-ordinator, responsible for facilitating and delivering the program in Penticton. FireSmart focuses on protecting homes in urban interface areas through a range of measures, ranging from promoting the use of fire-resistant building materials to organizing community cleanups of wildfire fuel sources.
A native of Williams Lake, Seibert began her career in the fire service in 2008 as a dispatcher for the BC Wildfire Service. She eventually worked her way onto initial attack and rap-attack crews based around the province. In 2019, she took a job in the private sector with Frontline Operations Group Ltd. In Vernon.
While with FrontLine, she led FireSmart projects for two regional districts and assisted with other wildfire and emergency management work.
“Now working for the City of Penticton and Penticton Fire Department as a FireSmart co-ordinator, I saw an opportunity to be a part of a new and exciting program, and work with respected industry leaders such as Chief Larry Watkinson,” Seibert said in a press release.
There are five neighbourhoods in Penticton that have already gained FireSmart status: Sendero Canyon, Juniper Drive, Riddle Road, Spiller Road and Ashbury Place. And later this year, the city is planning to launch a new FireSmart program that offers voluntary property assessments to help owners identify specific actions they can take on their properties to reduce wildfire risks.