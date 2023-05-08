An ordinary evening stroll with his partner turned out to be anything but for Marcel Poisson, as he picked up a 5X the Cash Scratch & Win ticket along the way that netted him $100,000.
“We were out on a walk after dinner and I stopped to get a drink at the store and the ticket looked like a good one so I just bought it on a whim,” he recalled of his motivation to purchase the ticket.
The Kelowna resident purchased the ticket from the Hollywood Market on Hollywood Road South and was still in the store when he checked the ticket.
“I walked out of the store and thought, ‘This can’t be real’. It didn’t feel real!”
Poisson has plans to purchase some property in Eastern Canada and may also go back to school, thanks to his prize.
“This win gives me time to save money for my kids and explore life a little bit. It’s a chance to slow down,” he said.
Poisson claimed his prize on April 28, 2023.