Suboxone, a medication prescribed to treat opioid use disorder, is now available in 20 hospital emergency departments across the region, says Interior Health.
“The toxic drug crisis continues to impact patients, families, and communities. We can be part of the solution to this ongoing public health emergency and hopefully prevent lives from being lost by providing (opioid agonist therapy in the ED,” said Heather Hair, IH emergency services network director, in a press release.
“Frontline health-care workers in emergency departments often see first-hand the impacts of addiction and toxic drug deaths. We are having conversations and building relationships with people who often have experienced stigma, and hopefully helping keep them from harm.”
The new program includes offering Suboxone to-go packs to start patients at home and a new urgent referral process to connect people to ongoing opioid agonist therapy in the community.
Suboxone contains buprenorphine, which blocks opiate receptors and reduces a person’s urges, and naloxone, which helps reverse the effects of opioids.
At least 93 people died of drug overdoses in the IH region during just the first three months of 2022, according to the BC Coroners Service. That put the region on pace to match the record-setting death toll of 372 seen in 2021.