The COVID-19 vaccination rate among eligible British Columbians is close to 20%, provincial officials said Wednesday.
Almost 950,000 doses of vaccine, 87,000 of which are second shots, have been administered in B.C.
But new case counts continue on an elevated trend, with 997 people testing positive for COVID-19 between Tuesday and Wednesday. Of the new cases, 91 were in the Interior Health region.
Currently, 330 people are being treated for COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals. One-third of those who are hospitalized are in intensive care.
There are 8,728 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. A total of 8,398 people are recovering at home.
No information was provided Wednesday on how many of the 997 new COVID-19 cases were due to variants of concern because genome sequencing had not been completed.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be ever-changing, and we are also continuing to evolve and adapt our pandemic response,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement.
“As part of this, we are actively monitoring and screening for all of the virus strains to understand how they may impact us and what additional action may be required to keep our communities safe," they said.
Henry and Dix urged people to keep following pandemic protocols.
“No matter how tired of this pandemic we
may be, let’s make the right choice today,” they said.