The Oliver and District Heritage Society is offering two fun-filled virtual events that will help families celebrate both outdoors and at home.
A historic photo scavenger hunt and a colouring contest will be offered over the Family Day long weekend Feb. 13-15.
The historic photo scavenger hunt uses archival photos of local historic buildings as its clues and asks participants to find and photograph the modern building at its location.
Extra clues are available in the video walking tour found on the Heritage Society’s website. The objective is to find all seven buildings and share a photo of each location with the hashtag #ODHSfamilyday2021 on Instagram or Facebook. Each photo posted will receive an entry into a draw for gift certificates to local restaurants such as Kismet Winery’s Masala Bistro, Popolo and Oliver Eats.
The colouring contest also gives participants the chance to win prizes when they post their work online with the same hashtag and a caption that explains what their family means to them. Prizes include gift cards to Sirius Science & Nature, free tickets to the Osoyoos Desert Model Railroad and or $50 worth of art supplies.
To participate, visit www.oliverheritage.ca.