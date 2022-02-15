Veteran local realtor Lyndi Cruickshank is leading the new Engel & Völkers South Okanagan branch in Penticton.
Engel & Völkers was founded in Germany in 1977 and today has a network of 15,000 realtors in 34 countries.
“The South Okanagan is home to a fusion of communities that truly deliver an unrivalled lifestyle. We’re located in the heart of B.C.’s wine country, home to exceptional lakes, vineyards and culinary enjoyment,” said Lyndi Cruickshank, managing broker and license partner for Engel & Völkers South Okanagan, in a press release.
“The area is known for its breathtaking lake and mountain views, distinctive and contemporary architectural design, set in peaceful surroundings. It is a privilege to serve buyers and sellers wishing to make this area home for the first time or helping them find their next perfect home here.”