The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Tuesday

8:15 a.m. Westridge Court, Princeton. Assist other agency.

10:54 a.m. 115th Street, Osoyoos. Alarm.

1:33 p.m. Main Street, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.

2:37 p.m. Alder Avenue, Kaleden. Medical first response.

6:27 p.m. Timmins Street, Penticton. Minor fire.

6:49 p.m. Julia Street, Summerland. Alarm.

7:30 p.m. Penticton Avenue, Penticton. Public service.

Wednesday

12:19 a.m. McLean Creek Road, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.