The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Tuesday
8:15 a.m. Westridge Court, Princeton. Assist other agency.
10:54 a.m. 115th Street, Osoyoos. Alarm.
1:33 p.m. Main Street, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.
2:37 p.m. Alder Avenue, Kaleden. Medical first response.
6:27 p.m. Timmins Street, Penticton. Minor fire.
6:49 p.m. Julia Street, Summerland. Alarm.
7:30 p.m. Penticton Avenue, Penticton. Public service.
Wednesday
12:19 a.m. McLean Creek Road, Okanagan Falls. Medical first response.