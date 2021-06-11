A driver who admitted he was fatigued at the time of a head-on crash that killed a motorcyclist three years ago near Oliver was acquitted Friday on criminal charges that arose from the incident.
Daerio John Romeo, 29, was charged with dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm in connection with the crash on July 14, 2018, which claimed the life of Paul Knight and badly injured Knight’s wife, Ruth.
Romeo’s trial was staged in B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton in May, and Justice Dennis Hori delivered his decision Friday in Kelowna.
The trial heard Knight, a 64-year-old dentist from England, was on vacation in Canada at the time and touring the Okanagan with his wife aboard a 2018 Harley Davidson they rented in Calgary.
Romeo was behind the wheel of a 1999 Toyota Corolla sedan when he collided with the Knights’ bike on a two-lane stretch of Highway 97 near Road 18 about 10 kilometres south of Oliver.
According to an RCMP collision analyst who testified at trial, Romeo’s car was northbound when its driver’s side mirror scraped the driver’s side of a southbound pickup truck. Then, approximately 1.5 seconds later, Romeo’s car collided head-on with Knight’s southbound motorcycle.
Based on physical evidence collected at the scene, retired corporal David Barnhart determined the point of impact between the car and motorcycle was just 0.26 metres from the fog line in the southbound lane, meaning Romeo’s vehicle veered deep into oncoming traffic.
The officer also noted there was no evidence, such as skid marks, that suggested Romeo took any kind of evasive action before either collision.
“The lack of physical evidence is indicative of non-cognitive driving, which could be for many reasons: whether there’s impairment, distracted driving or if the driver had fallen asleep,” explained Barnhart.
Another RCMP officer who attended the scene testified that Romeo, after being extracted from his car by rescue crews, admitted he wasn’t at his best.
“I think fatigue caused the accident. I was tired,” Romeo told the officer.
Building on that evidence, the Crown also called as witnesses a couple who encountered Romeo driving erratically on nearby Highway 3 between Keremeos and Osoyoos about an hour before the crash.
The couple, who video-recorded their 12-minute interaction and eventually phoned police, watched Romeo’s car drift in and out of its lane and pass vehicles on double-solid lines.
At approximately 1:52 p.m., the couple lost sight of Romeo when he pulled into an industrial area near Osoyoos. At 2:43 p.m., Romeo crashed into the Knights’ motorcycle about 10 km north of the industrial area.
Viewed as a whole, the Crown argued, Romeo’s failure to get sufficient rest in Osoyoos amounted to dangerous driving. But the judge didn’t see it that way.
“The difficulty with the Crown’s submission is that while Mr. Romeo should have foreseen the risk of driving while fatigued, there’s no evidence that Mr. Romeo did not take steps to avoid the risk. Had the Crown been able to present evidence that Mr. Romeo’s erratic driving continued from Osoyoos to the collision, the Crown would have had a more convincing submission. However, there is no such evidence,” Justice Hori said in his decision.
“Given the lack of evidence, I’m not satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Romeo took no steps during the 51 minutes to relieve his fatigue and avoid the risk of continuing to drive,” continued Hori.
“If Mr. Romeo pulled off the highways to relieve his fatigue by taking a short nap or otherwise refreshing himself, I would not consider his conduct to be a marked departure from the actions that a reasonable person would take in those circumstances.”