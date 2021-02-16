And the nominee is… Helena Konanz.
Konanz has been acclaimed as the Conservative candidate for the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding in the next federal election… whenever that might be.
Nominations closed late last week and riding-association members were notified on the weekend that Konanz was the only candidate to seek the nod.
“I’m honoured to be nominated for a second time,” Konanz said in an interview, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. “I was expecting a nomination race, but I’ve worked very hard with our team since the last election.”
Konanz ran in the 2019 election and finished a close second behind NDP incumbent Richard Cannings. Cannings was re-elected with 24,809 votes (36.4%). Konanz was second with 24,053 votes (35.2%) and Liberal Connie Denesiuk third with 11,705 (17.2%).
“We were short by only 796 votes, about one per cent,” Konanz said when asked if she can beat Cannings this time around.
“Beating any incumbent is hard and sometimes it takes two elections. You can ask Richard Cannings, it took him two elections to win at upper levels of government. There’s a huge Conservative base in the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding and our team will be ready.”
Konanz said it’s anyone’s guess as to when the next election will be, but there have been rumours Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could call a snap election in the spring.
“Personally, I’m hoping an election won’t be too soon. It would be completely irresponsible to call an election during this pandemic, health crisis and lockdown. If Justin Trudeau does call an election, we will be ready.”
Konanz’s team knocked on 40,000 doors in the months leading up to the 2019 election. She said if the campaign is held during the lockdown, her team will readjust its strategy.
Although obvious, COVID-19, she says, is the No. 1 issue.
“We have a huge, diverse riding but what we all have in common is the pandemic and getting back to what was normal. We’re all waiting for a vaccine rollout so we can start opening our businesses, our kids can play sports again, we can socialize. This has really taken a toll on mental health.”
This election, the Conservatives have a new leader in Erin O’Toole who Konanz believes is a definite asset.
“Erin is a very strong leader with great ideas. He has a lot of ties to this riding having been here several times in the last few years. He supported my 2019 campaign and during the leadership race, Penticton was one of the first stops he made before COVID shut things down.”
Konanz, 60, served on Penticton city council from 2011-2018 and with the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen for four of those years. A retired tennis professional, she’s now a business coach and small business owner. Additionally, she is a Rotarian, serves on an advocacy committee with the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce and is involved with Penticton’s industrial association.
She and her husband Adam of 28 years reside in Penticton and have two adult children.
Cannings announced earlier this year that he will seek re-election. The Liberals and Green party have yet to announce candidates in the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding.
To contact Helena Konanz, phone 250-809-2897, email: konanzhelena@gmail.com or visit the "sowkcpc" Facebook page.