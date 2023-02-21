One driver is deceased in a crash involving a commercial vehicle and a smaller flat-deck truck on Highway 99 Southbound between Blundell Rd and Steveston Highway in Richmond.
The crash occurred on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:47 a.m. and was attended by BC Highway Patrol South Coast Members, Richmond RCMP and BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS). Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services (ICARS), Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement (CVSE), and the BC Coroner’s Service will also be assisting with the investigation.
Highway 99 Southbound is currently closed and a time of re-opening is undetermined at this point. Please check DriveBC for status updates.
BC Highway Patrol has assumed conduct of the investigation which is in the early stages. At this point in the investigation there is no indication of any criminality as a contributing factor.