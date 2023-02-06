A 46-year-old land use contract that’s tying up redevelopment of the Bogner’s restaurant site and a plan to permanently allow booze on beaches are two of the more noteworthy items on Tuesday’s agendas for Penticton city council.
City politicians in December issued a development variance permit for 302 Eckhardt Ave. W, where Bogner’s of Penticton has operated out of a Tudor-style house since 1977.
Councillors were told at the time by staff that an existing land use contract on the property, which requires the site be operated as a restaurant and the building’s unique architectural style be maintained, was superseded by the underlying zoning that permits an office building.
It turns out staff was wrong.
“Staff have since received a legal opinion that the current land use contract does restrict the permitted uses to only allow a restaurant as long as the land use contract is in place,” writes planner Steven Collyer in his report to council.
However, all such land use contracts in B.C. are due to be terminated automatically on June 30, 2024. As such, Collyer is recommending council immediately kill the one attached to Bogner’s to allow redevelopment to begin at the proponents’ request.
The matter is scheduled for a public hearing at 6 p.m., followed by council’s decision later in the meeting.
Attached to the agenda for the public hearing are a 100-name petition and eight letters, all of which oppose early discharge of the land use contract.
In its afternoon business, council will be asked to expand and make permanent a made-in-Penticton program that permits the consumption of alcoholic beverages in designated public spaces.
The program rolled out in 2020 and has been reauthorized each year since by council under strict terms, which cut off drinking at 8 p.m. and only allowed booze in designated areas of certain parks and beaches from May to October.
“The experiences from the parks department, RCMP, bylaw teams and several service organizations (Downtown Penticton Association, chamber and Travel Penticton) were carefully reviewed after each year, with general support to continue the program,” writes Blake Laven, director of development services, in his report to council.
Just prior to delivering that report, Laven is slated to give a separate update on proposed new measures to protect the historical nature of Lakeshore Drive West and the Cherryland neighbourhood.
Following consultations with residents and the broader public, staff is recommending adding new regulations to govern building heights, setbacks and lot widths so they match what exists now, plus other longer-term work on adding more properties to the city’s heritage registry.
Tuesday’s meetings kick off at 1 p.m. with committee of the whole. The proceedings may be viewed in person in council chambers or via livestream on the city’s website.