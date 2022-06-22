Get set to pay more for sewer and water in Penticton.
City council on Tuesday authorized staff to borrow up to $12.9 million for three key projects that carry an estimated total cost of $18.6 million. The balance will come development cost charges.
The most expensive project on the list is a $9-million upgrade and expansion of the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The others are a $5-million replacement of a pressure-reducing valve on Penticton Avenue and a $4.9-million overhaul of the Ridgedale reservoir.
The total estimated cost of the three jobs has risen 48% since they were approved last fall in the 2022 capital plan, according to a staff report.
Public assent is not required to borrow the money because the city has excess borrowing capacity.
The city intends to borrow the $12.9 million over a term of 20 years.
“Using a simple calculation of the annual debt payments divided by the total users, based on a 20-year loan term, the anticipated average monthly rate increase for sewer rate users is $0.59 and water is $2.57, which will be reviewed as part of the 2023 annual rate review,” wrote budget specialist Courtney Jones in her report to council.