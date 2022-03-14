Police have launched an arson investigation following a pair of suspicious fires late Sunday in Oliver.
The first call to the Oliver Fire Department was received around 10:30 p.m. and concerned Global Grocers at 5638 Highway 97.
“Crews were quickly on scene to battle the blaze, making quick exterior and interior attacks to the building. High winds at the time were pushing the fire towards the rest of the structure, and several building additions made access to the rest of the fire difficult,” said the OFD in a press release.
“Firefighters were able to knock down the fire and prevent it from extending into the main grocery store section of the building. Firefighters were on scene for several hours battling the blaze. A crew from Osoyoos Fire (Department) was requested for mutual aid.
“The fire is deemed suspicious and an investigation into a cause will be forthcoming.”
Approximately one hour after the Global Grocers call, the OFD received a report of a vehicle fire on School Avenue.
“Firefighters were quick to respond and knock the vehicle fire down before returning to the structure fire,” said the release.
“This fire is suspicious as well and suspected arson. No relation between the two fires is apparent at this time. Anyone with details of both fires is asked to contact the RCMP with information.”
In an update posted to social media, Global Grocers confirmed the store and attached living quarters escaped serious harm, but a wooden fence, storage area and another part of the building were destroyed.
Oliver RCMP Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth confirmed in an email Monday that both fires are considered suspicious and under investigation. He asked anyone with video surveillance footage that could assist the investigation to contact the Oliver RCMP detachment at 250-498-3422.