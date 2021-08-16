Finishing touches are now being applied to the Penticton Art Gallery’s plans for its first live auction since 2019.
The event is set for the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Three Sisters Winery and proceeds will help pay for the gallery’s ongoing operations.
In addition to local artwork, items up for grabs include James Irwin's NASA test pilot flight suit from the Apollo 15 moon mission, a woolly mammoth tusk and a signed first edition of "Klee Wyck" by Emily Carr.
You can view the items and enter pre-bids by visiting www.32auctions.com/PAG2021. Pre-bids will be accepted through Sept. 28 and rolled over to the auction event.
Ticket are $65 for gallery members and $75 for non-members. Admission includes an auction catalogue, two drink tickets, dinner from one of three on-site food trucks, and two bottles of wine per table during the live auction. Guests are encouraged to wear mid-century attire.
For tickets, visit the gallery or call 250-493-2928.