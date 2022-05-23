Police say two charges have been approved a Penticton man who fled from police during a traffic stop earlier this month.
The incident on May 3 allegedly began when plainclothes members of the Penticton RCMP Street Enforcement Unit tried to pull over 30-year-old Nicholas Desrochers.
“Police attempted a traffic stop but Desrochers fled from police at a high rate of speed,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. Dayne Lyons in a press release.
“Desrochers was observed to run a stop sign and drive into oncoming traffic in order to evade police. Witnesses had come forward to confirm almost being struck.”
Desrochers was subsequently arrested without incident on May 4. He has been charged with single counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police.
Court records show Desrochers remains in custody pending completion of a bail hearing May 26.