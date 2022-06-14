Police say they’ve noticed a worrying increase in the number of youth in Penticton reporting they’ve fallen prey to online sextortion.
“These tactics may include a predator building trust with a youth, and later requesting the youth engage in sexually explicit behaviour (online). The predator later notifies the youth the imagery was recorded, and immediately threatens to release the imagery unless a sum of money is paid,” explained RCMP Const. James Grandy in a press release Tuesday.
Sextortionists can ply their trade from anywhere in the world, provided they have an internet connection.
Now, with the school year drawing to a close and kids likely having more time on their hands to use electronic devices, police are urging caution.
“Unfortunately, many of the common social media apps youth are using today can be used to exploit them. We want to educate youth and their guardians of the potential for this kind of situation to occur, and to remind them that any photo or video they may share stays online and could be used against them in the future.”
Grandy said in a follow-up email the Penticton RCMP detachment has received reports of nine cases of sextortion since September 2021, four of which involved minors, and the majority of which occurred in January 2022.
For more information on how to protect your children from online exploitation, visit www.ProtectKidsOnline.ca.