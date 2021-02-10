Alleged kid attacker granted bail -- again

Thirty prior convictions and 11 charges currently before the courts – including some related to the alleged assaults of two boys in a Kaleden park last summer – aren’t enough to keep Bryan Lamb behind bars, a judge ruled Wednesday.
The 51-year-old’s release was granted by Justice Gordon Weatherill following a bail review in B.C. Supreme Court.
Submissions of the Crown and defence, along with the judge’s reasons, are all covered by a publication ban.
New of Lamb’s pending release came as a shock to the mother of one of the boys he allegedly assaulted while free on previous bail order.
“Once again, the judicial system has decided the rights of a 51-year-old man with a lifetime of increasingly violent criminal charges in his wake are more important than that of our children,” she said in an email Wednesday.
“The fact that some of his release conditions include being in the care of his elderly mother, housed directly next door to the park where my child was (allegedly) attacked, feels like a distasteful punchline to a sick joke made by the Supreme Court this morning.
“The conditions of his release almost don't even matter, because in my limited experience, he seems to care less what those restrictions are,” continued the mother, who can’t be identified due to a publication ban on her 10-year-old son’s name resulting from his young age.
Lamb isn’t actually scheduled to be released until Friday, following what’s expected to be the last day of a two-day trial. It’s one of five trials, all in provincial court, he has started or scheduled to start between now and April 15.
Conditions of Lamb’s release require him to reside at a New Vision Society drug treatment facility in Surrey, except when he needs to travel to Penticton for trial.
While in the South Okanagan, he must abide by a 24-hour curfew at his mother’s house at 102 6th St. in Kaleden – about 100 metres from where the boys were allegedly assaulted – except for appointments or court appearances in Penticton.
Lamb will be shuttled between the Lower Mainland and South Okanagan by his 88-year-old mother and at least one other person.
Other release conditions require Lamb to have no contact with his alleged victims and their families or other kids under the age of 16, plus stay away from parks, schools and other places where children might be present. He is required to abstain from illegal drugs and alcohol, take medications as prescribed and participate in electronic monitoring if it can be arranged.
Accused people like Lamb who are denied bail in provincial court are entitled to a bail review in a superior court after 90 days if still awaiting trial.
Such reviews are intended “to prevent accused persons from languishing in pre‑trial custody and to ensure a prompt trial,” according to a 2019 Supreme Court of Canada decision that outlines the process.
“Release is favoured at the earliest reasonable opportunity and on the least onerous grounds. The experience of pre‑trial detention can have serious detrimental impacts on an accused person’s ability to raise a defence,” the decision continues.
“It also comes at a significant cost in terms of their loss of liberty, the impact on their mental and physical well‑being and on their families, and the loss of their livelihoods.”
The 11 charges Lamb faces are spread across six different files, the first of which arose May 31, 2020, and alleges he uttered threats at a Penticton liquor store; the last arose Sept. 15, 2020, and alleges he breached a previous release order by being at his mother’s home in Kaleden.
His trial related to the Kaleden park incident ran for a single day on Feb. 1 and is due to resume April 19.
The two-day trial that starts today relates to an incident Aug. 23, during which Lamb is alleged to have spit on a police officer and caused a disturbance.
Lamb’s 30 prior convictions include 10 breaches of court orders and eight assaults.