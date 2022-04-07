Free parking will once again be available in downtown Penticton – but only for owners of electric vehicles.
Acting on a recommendation from its Community Sustainability Advisory Committee, city council on Tuesday voted unanimously to offer two hours of free service at its four Level 2 charging stations in the parking lot at 307 Ellis St.
Drivers will be charged $2 per hour after the free two-hour session.
David Kassian, the city’s sustainability co-ordinator, told council the four charging stations cost the city about $3,500 to operate last year with a flat fee of $2 per hour.
Two more charging stations that are due to be installed in the newly refinished parking lot behind city hall will also offer two hours’ free service.