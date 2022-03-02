A long-awaited hotel near the Penticton Trade and Convention has been cleared to proceed with construction expected to begin this spring.
“I’d just like to say: Woohoo! It’s been 30 years coming. I’ve been working on this one since 1990 when I first got on council and have been really pounding the pavement for years trying to make this come to fruition,” Coun. Katie Robinson said Tuesday ahead of a 5-1 decision to issue the required development permit.
“It’s a huge, huge step in the right direction for our trade and convention centre and the city as a whole.”
Kamloops-based Mundi Hotel Group is the developer behind the project, which is slated for an empty lot at 903 Vernon Ave. directly across from the PTCC and South Okanagan Events Centre.
The company plans to put up a six-storey, 105-room hotel, which will be operated under the Four Points by Sheraton brand, with an attached 100-seat restaurant. Both buildings will front Westminster Avenue and have a total of 76 parking spots available.
While the project still requires building permits, “The development permit is the last council approval required for development of this site and is intended to lock in the form and character of the building, the site layout and the landscaping plan,” explained Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, prior to council’s vote.
“The proposed hotel is anticipated to be a catalyst for future development and investment in this area.”
Citing concerns about concessions the city has made to Mundi Hotel Group, Coun. James Miller cast the lone vote against issuing the development permit.
In response to Miller’s concerns, Laven said the city has only committed $600,000 to improving the pedestrian connection between the PTCC and new hotel and agreed to undertake some “very minor” roadworks in the area at an as-yet unknown cost.
The city also left some dollars on the table when it agreed to sell 903 Vernon Ave. to Mundi Hotel Group for $1.45 million. The city bought the land for $1.55 million in 2015, when it was independently appraised at $1.48 million. The land was valued at $2.3 million as of July 2021 by BC Assessment.
However, the land was offered for sale through a request for proposals with specific intent to attract a new hotel to help drum up business for the PTCC, operators of which have said they can’t compete against facilities elsewhere that have accommodations attached.
Terms of the land sale called for Mundi Hotel Group to obtain all necessary approvals from the city and complete the transfer by July 28, 2021, then finish construction within 28 months. But preliminary work on the site revealed unexpected amounts of ground water, delaying the design and permitting process and causing the first milestone to be missed.
Laven said Mundi Hotel Group is now aiming to open the hotel in the summer of 2023 based on a “very aggressive” construction schedule.
Earthworks and pile driving are expected to begin soon, with construction slated to begin in the spring.
Mundi Hotel Group already operates three other properties in the South Okanagan: Coast Oliver Hotel, Coast Osoyoos Beach Hotel and the Fairfield by Marriott Inn and Suites in Penticton.