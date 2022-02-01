So far, so good.
Three weeks after students returned to classes amid the Omicron wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Okanagan Skaha School District has not been forced to close any facilities due to high absenteeism rates.
Students’ return from Christmas break was extended by a week to allow school administrators to prepare for the possibility of so-called functional closures if too many staff called in sick.
But despite attendance in at least six local schools dropping low enough to trigger alerts to parents and health officials, no closures have actually been required.
“We haven’t been in a place where we’ve had to consider moving senior staff, as an example, into schools to provide support – although we’re certainly happy to do so if required – and we haven’t been in a place where we’ve had to consider any functional closures so far, despite challenges around attendance,” superintendent Todd Manuel told trustees at their meeting Monday night.