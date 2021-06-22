As police continued chasing leads Tuesday in connection with a pair of suspicious fires that destroyed Catholic churches on First Nations land in the South Okanagan, a prominent Indigenous rights activist expressed mixed feelings on the calamity.
RCMP spokesman Sgt. Jason Bayda said a fire commissioner was scheduled Tuesday to visit both sites – Sacred Heart Church in Penticton and St. Gregory Church in Oliver – but there is no timeline for when the investigation will conclude because that will depend on what witnesses and evidence come forward in connection with the blazes, which sparked within about two hours of each other early Monday.
Bayda said the evidence includes surveillance video that shows a dark-coloured truck arrive at Sacred Heart Church and leave just prior to the fire starting. The footage is low-quality, however, and police will need to enhance it to make use of the video.
Grand Chief Stewart Phillip said he’s awaiting results of the police investigation – in particular the possibility of arson – before rendering judgement on the fires.
“My immediate perspective is rooted in the fact that I’m a member of the Penticton Indian Band… and know and understand that the church was supported by a Catholic faith community out here – strongly supported – and I know in that regard it represents a devastating loss,” said Phillip, who served 24 years as PIB chief and is now into his 23rd year as president of the B.C. Union of Indian Chiefs,
“But I also am aware of the fact it’s a dichotomy. There are mixed feelings in regard to the Catholic church and its relationship to the residential school experience that many of its members endured for many, many years.”
Meanwhile, he was supportive of the City of Penticton’s decision to cancel Canada Day festivities this year following the recent discovery of the remains of 215 children buried on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.
“I think that was being a good neighbour, being a respectful neighbour and I commend (Mayor John Vassilaki) for that,” said Phillip, who in April received a B.C. Reconciliation Award from the province’s lieutenant-governor.
“It takes strong leadership to eradicate and push back on all the pervasive and prevalent racist attitudes in Canada.”