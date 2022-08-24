Police in Vernon used a spike belt in their attempt to stop the driver of a stolen vehicle on Monday afternoon.
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said they received a report about 3:30 p.m. that a pickup truck and trailer were stolen from a worksite on Okanagan Landing Road.
“A covert police unit located and monitored the vehicle until officers were able to set up in advance and deploy a spike belt,” said RCMP Const. Chris Terleksi.
Not long after the stolen truck crashed into another vehicle on 27th Street near 48th Avenue. The driver fled the stolen truck and unsuccessfully tried to steal another vehicle. Police converged on the area and witnesses helped them find the suspect who resisted before being handcuffed.
“The dangerous attempt to avoid apprehension by this individual took place in a highly populated area of the city and put the public at risk,” said Terleski. A 39-year-old Abbotsford man is in custody and faces a number of potential charges.
The Okanagan Newspaper Group