Thursday, June 22
• Penticton Elvis Festival kickoff party, Match Pub, 5 p.m., $10, for information: pentictonelvisfestival.ca
• Okanagan Boys and Girls Club’s Golf 4 Kids, Twin Lakes Golf Club, 11 a.m.
• David Gogo, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $40, for tickets visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• Pen-Hi Theatre presents Chicago, high school version, based on the 1975 musical, The Cleland Theatre, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., $15
• Clancy’s Open Mic, house drums and amps supplied, bring your own instruments, Clancy’s Pub and Grill, 8-11 p.m., note the new summer hours, ages 19 and over
• Carpet bowling, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 10:30 a.m., bingo, 1 p.m., crafts, 1 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge acoustic jam, 7 p.m., bring your instruments and songbooks
• Clay Chaos, presented by Penticton Potters Guild and Clay… An Extension of Me by Gail d’Aoust, The Leir House, Wednesdays through Saturdays, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., presented by Penticton and District Community Arts Council
• Hiking With-In Arizona by Dawn Emerson, George Ryga Arts and Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, presented by Summerland Community Arts Council
• Anita McComas solo exhibition, The Lloyd Gallery on Front Street, daily, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
• LocoLanding Adventure Park open daily, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Lickity Splitz and Cherry on Top are open 1-9:30 p.m.
Friday, June 23
• Four Seasons Cultural Society presents Powwow Between the Lakes, South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m., $10 per day or a weekend pass is $20, to purchase tickets: valleyfirsttix.ca
• Peach City Beach Cruise, first of three days, cars along Lakeshore Drive and in Rotary Park, beverage garden at Gyro Park is open 11 a.m.-11 p.m., entertainment at Gyro Park: DJ Frank Lyons and Sound Check, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Boundless Bellydance, 12:25 p.m., Jeff Bodner as Elvis, 1 p.m., Paul James, 2 p.m., Cassie, 3 p.m., Kyle Anderson, 4 p.m., Jeff Bodner as Elvis, 5 p.m., Marty Edwards and the Revival, 6:30 p.m, Centerfield, a tribute to John Fogerty, 8:20 p.m., Nighmoves, a tribute to Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band, 9:45 p.m.
• Penticton Elvis Festival begins, 1 p.m., Okanagan Lake Park, competition begins at 1:30 p.m., $20 for one day, $35 for both Friday and Saturday, visit: valleyfirsttix.ca
• Friday night Karaoke, Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
• Fish and chips, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., karaoke with your host Candie, 7 p.m.-close
• Pen-Hi Theatre presents Chicago, high school version, The Cleland Theatre, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., $15, doors open at 6:30 p.m.
• Lennon & McCartney In Their Own Words & Music, Venables Theatre, Oliver, 7:30 p.m., featuring Michael Sicoly and Mick Dalla-Vee, $41, a tribute to music of The Beatles, for tickets visit: venablestheatre.ca
• Comedy Night: You’re Hired with Abbas Wahab, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., featured on Just for Laughs, Winnipeg Comedy Festival and CBC’s The Debagers, $20, visit: thedreamcafe.ca for tickets
• Tai Chi, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 10:30 a.m., Mah Jong, Int., 1 p.m.
• Passions Fruits an improv soap operate by Peach Gravy Theatre Cooperative, Tempest Theatre, 125 Eckhardt Ave. E., 7:30 p.m., $25, for tickets: Eventbrite.ca
• Sax Among Friends featuring Yanti and the Happiest Little Jazz Show Ever, with Mel Zachary on keyboards, Summerland Community Centre, 7 p.m., $15 and available in advance from Artisans of the Okanagan or at the door
• Friday night dinner at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5-7 p.m.
• Old Growth, live on the Barley Mill Patio, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
• #Poundsign, The Hub on Martin, 8 p.m.
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas (June 23-29): No Hard Feelings (14A, 103 minutes); Elemental (G, 110 minutes); The Flash (PG, 144 minutes); Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (PG, 127 minutes); Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (PG, 136 minutes); The Little Mermaid (PG, 135 minutes); Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 (PG, 149 minutes); for tickets and showtimes: landmarkcinemas.com/showtimes/penticton
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: Transformers: Rise of the Beast, visit: olivertheatre.ca
Saturday, June 24
• Four Seasons Cultural Society presents Powwow Between the Lakes, South Okanagan Events Centre, grand entrances at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., $10 per day of a weekend pass is $20, for tickets: valleyfirsttix.ca
• Peach City Beach Cruise, second of three days, car show along Lakeshore Drive, Rotary and Lakawana Parks, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., beverage garden at Gyro Park is open 11 a.m.-11 p.m., entertainment at Gyro Park: DJ Frank Lyons, 9 a.m., Boundless Bellydance, 11:30 a.m., Cassie, noon, Jeff Bodner as Elvis, 1 p.m., Paul James, 2 p.m., Kyle Anderson, 3 p.m., Dan Hare K-Tel Set, 4 p.m., Jeff Bodner as Elvis, 5 p.m., Marty Edwards’ tribute to Kenny Rogers, 6:30 p.m., March Hare performing greatest hits of the 1970s (8:20 p.m.) and 1980s (9:45-11 p.m.)
• Penticton Elvis Festival, competition for round two, Okanagan Lake Park, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; headliner show with Jay Dupuis, Sylvain Leduc and Corny Rempel, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 8 p.m., for tickets: valleyfirsttix.ca
• Nightshades, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $20, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Downtown Community Market, 200 and 300 blocks of Main Street plus Front Street and Backstreet Blvd., 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Mozzi Band, Penticton Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m., dinner, 5:30 p.m., drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., IGA meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Steak dinner with salad and potato, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 5 p.m., $20 with music by Just Us to follow, tickets available in advance from Legion canteen
• Bran Sanders, Slackwater Brewing Co., 8 p.m., free live music
• Chair dance, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 10 a.m., EZ line dance, 11 a.m.
• Free Falun Gong Class, Skaha Lake Park, east of the gazebo, 11 a.m.
• Kettle Valley Railway is open for the season, scenic run tours at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Saturday through Monday, to book: kettlevalleyrail.org
• Saturday Night Karaoke, Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
• Burgers, fries, onion rings, Fraternal Order of Eagles, noon-4 p.m., meat draw to follow at 4 p.m.
• Robyn Lake’s A Place to Stay Forever exhibition at the Lloyd Gallery, Front Street, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Rock N Roll Fundraiser Part 2 for Penticton and District Community Arts Council with Jared Jackel’s Bad Vibrations, The Cavernous and The Black of Hearts, Clancy’s Pub, Grill and Pizza, 7 p.m., $20, tickets available from The Grooveyard or Clancy’s, ages 19 and over
• CrushXO, four-piece cover band, The Hub on Martin Street, 8 p.m.
• Opening Day: Coyote Cruises is now open for the season, 215 Riverside Drive, for details and packages: coyotecruises.com
Sunday, June 25
• Final Day: Four Seasons Cultural Society presents Pow Wow Between the Lakes, South Okanagan Events Centre, 1 p.m., $10 per day of a weekend pass is $20, for tickets: valleyfirsttix.ca
• Final Day: Peach City Beach Cruise, firefighters charity pancake breakfast, 7 a.m. at Gyro Park, car show in Rotary Park, 8 a.m.-noon, Jeff Bodner as Elvis Presley in a gospel show, 9:30-11 a.m., prizes and awards to be presented at 11 a.m.
• Final Day: Penticton Elvis Festival, pancake breakfast and gospel show, Okanagan Lake Park, gates open at 7 a.m., $5 (money donated to charity); competition finals, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 2 p.m.; $35-$59, wind-up party, Penticton Lakeside Resort, 5:30 p.m., $35, for tickets: valleyfirsttix.ca
• Opening day: Summerland Rotary Sunday Market, Main Street, Summerland, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Justin Koshman (roots, folk, beach rock), Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m., no cover charge
• Survivorship Flea Market, 1397 Fairview Road at Duncan Ave., 8 a.m.-2 p.m., proceeds to breast cancer awareness
• BC-SPCA flea market, in front of Wholesale Club, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Art Market at the S.S. Sicamous, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., local artists selling their creations with a barbecue and beer tent in the park
• Slack Alley, 200 Martin Street and Martin Street alleyway, 2-6 p.m., family-friendly event with live music, mini market, children’s activities, beverage stations, food and more, Slackwater Brewery inspired with donations to South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services
• Elks breakfast, Penticton Elks Lodge, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., $10, Grimm’s meat draw, 50/50 raffles and last man standing, 2 p.m.
• Gord’s Place, live music on The Barking Parrot patio, 4-7 p.m., featuring Gord McLaren and surprise guests, country night to follow at 8 p.m.
• Party in the Park, S.S. Sicamous Marine Park, with music from the Yard Katz, 6-10 p.m., live music, barbecue, market vendors, beer garden
• Pod Pride Drag and Burlesque Brunch, Slackwater Brewing Co. with Freida Whales, 10:30 a.m., $25, available from Eventbrite.ca
Monday, June 26
• District of Summerland council meets, Municipal Hall, sessions begin at 1 and 6 p.m., to view live visit: youtube.com/channel/UC4nZCtk-Ky4Fq-qlb0-B9jA
• Summer line dance, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 10:15 a.m., beginner ukulele, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, June 27
• Okanagan Skaha School District 67 meets, siya? House, 425 Jermyn Avenue, 6:30 p.m., to view agenda: sd67.bc.ca
• Chair yoga, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 10 a.m., Lunch, 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m., ukulele, 34:15 p.m.
• Open Mic Night hosted by Will Schlackl, with surprise guests, Highway 97 Brewing Co., 6-8 p.m.
• South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre annual general meeting and election of officers, Penticton United Church, noon, doors open at 11:30 a.m., RSVP to info@volunteercentre.info
• Al-Anon Family Groups meets, Concordia Church, 2800 South Main Street, 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday, June 28
• Country Icons, a tribute to Alan Jackson, Wayne Jennings and Merle Haggard, presented by Jake Allan, Rob Rowan and Jason Cooper, Venables Theatre, Oliver, 7:30 p.m., $55, visit: venablestheatre.ca
• Bardic Form and David Jay, The Acoustic Uprising Tour, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., $25, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Chair yoga, Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, 9 a.m., beginner line dance, 1 p.m.
• Naramata Community Market, Manitou Park, 4-7 p.m., featuring more than 30 vendors
• Karaoke, Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m
• Community market, District Wine Village in Oliver, 4-7 p.m.
• Al-Anon Family Groups meets, Penticton United Church, 696 Main Street, 7:30 p.m.
